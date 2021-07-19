PORT AU PRINCE (CBSMiami/AP) – Negotiations are reportedly underway to have Haitian interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
On Monday, Haiti’s elections minister Mathias Pierre said Ariel Henry will lead the country. Moïse had designated Henry to replace Joseph a day before he was killed.
The change follows a statement Saturday from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph, calling on Henry to form a government.
