CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was among the players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Maxwell Award honoring college football’s player of the year, it was announced Monday.

King is entering his second season as starting quarterback at The U after a standout campaign in 2020 where he was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist.

King threw for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, helping guide Miami to an 8-3 overall record and a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference.

King, who earned All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades a season ago, set Miami’s single season standard for rushing yards by a quarterback with 538 in 2020.

King was also a 2020 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award semifinalist.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Three Miami QBs have won the Maxwell Award. Vinny Testaverde in 1986 and Gino Torretta in 1991 won the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy. Ken Dorsey won the 2001 Maxwell Award.