STUART (CBSMiami) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being severely bitten by a large alligator while on trail ride on Monday.

According to a Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the man was riding his bike on a trail at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart, north of Jupiter, when he lost control of his bike and fell into a body of water about six feet down an embankment.

The female gator, which measured about 9-feet, grabbed ahold of the man severely injuring him.

The cyclist was able to break free then crawl to an area where he was helped by a bystander.

Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers secured the area and drove the victim more than a mile to meet a medical helicopter. His condition is not known.

A professional trapper was able to locate and trap the gator a short time later.

The FWC is in charge of the investigation.