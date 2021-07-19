MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been more than a week since protests began in Cuba calling for freedom and South Florida Cuban Americans have kept their promise to stay in the streets in a show of solidarity.

From Tropical Park rallies to the streets around the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana, Cuban Americans are saying enough is enough. They’ve been joined by people from Colombia, Venezuela, and Nicaragua in their call for the U.S. government to send help to the troubled island.

They say it’s important to remember the real reason why Cubans are protesting.

“The Cuban people do not want food. They don’t want medication. They want freedom. It has been 62 years of brutal dictatorship,” said Mike Rodriguez.

Inflation, food and medical shortages, and COVID running rampant are among the latest reasons for widespread outcry.

People in Cuba have come together to protest in ways never seen in their history, risking the consequences

Part of the help many Cuban Americans and local leaders want from the U.S. is free communication and unrestricted internet access for the people of Cuba. Many videos being posted from the island are being sent through VPNs around midnight due to restrictions there.