MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF returns to DRV PNK Stadium to face the New England Revolution for the first time in Club history.

The game kicks off Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami’s previous match-up against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night was postponed to a future date after bad weather threatened the area.

The New England Revolution enter this week’s game following a 1-0 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Atlanta United in their previous game.

New Inter Miami players goalkeeper Nick Marsman, defender Kieran Gibbs and attacker Indiana Vassilev are eligible to make their Inter Miami debuts.

The matchup could feature the reunion of former teammates and rivals – Inter Miami’s Nicolás Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, and Federico Higuaín and New England’s Gustavo Bou, Thomas McNamara and A.J. De La Garza.

In 2021, the Revolution have eight wins, three draws and three losses, with Gustavo Bou leading the team with seven goals so far this season.

If you can’t make it to DRV PNK Stadium in person, be sure to watch the match live on my33 TV.