MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Heat guard and NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen is recovering after being involved in a nasty bicycle accident.

Allen took to Instagram to show some pictures of his injuries and to let his followers know that his helmet saved him “from a far worse fate.”

He posted images of the various bloody scrapes and scratches he received and one of his helmet.

He explained he was riding in his neighborhood and looked back at a car which was coming up behind him. When he looked forward again, he ran over a tree branch and was thrown from his bike.

He said he landed on his face, shoulder, and hip and nearly passed out after he walked home.

His wife took him to the hospital for x-rays to make sure he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

He said he didn’t want to post about the accident at first “because no one wants to show their missteps in life, but as you get older, you learn that life isn’t always about being cool or perfect. It is ok to be vulnerable!”

More importantly, he said, he wanted to remind everyone to “please wear your helmets when you ride!”

Allen retired from the NBA in 2014.