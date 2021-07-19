(CBS Local)– MTV’s new show “Adorableness” is guaranteed to leave viewers feeling good when they watch the cutest videos of pets, kids and old people that the internet has to offer. The series premieres tonight on MTV and it features comedian James Davis, television personality Ross Matthews, The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan and actor Alyson Hannigan commenting and riffing on the most adorable videos out there.

The series is a a spin-off of MTV’s smash hit “Ridiculousness” and and it’s other successful comedy clip show “Deliciousness.” CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith talked with Hannigan about the new show, her favorite memories from doing CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and the American Pie movies.

“I am very excited for Adorableness because it was basically made to entertain me and my children,” said Hannigan. “The moment I heard the name I was in. As a mom who is always looking for something to watch with my girls, this is the perfect show. I love it so much and it was the most fun I’ve had in years going to work. I laughed so hard. I remember driving home and thinking I haven’t laughed that hard at work in so long.”

Hannigan says these are the videos that she naturally gravitates towards in general, so being on the show was a seamless transition for her. She is always trying to show her daughters cute animal videos. The show has the same crew as “Ridiculousness” and she couldn’t believe how fun the whole experience was.

“I could not have been happier. It was everything I could have wanted and more,” said Hannigan. “It was so needed and incredibly cathartic to just sit there and laugh after the year and a half we’ve been through. I just want to laugh and feel good. It was much needed medicine.”

The actor has been a big time name in Hollywood for decades thanks to her roles in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” the American Pie movies and CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.” Hannigan will never forget her time as Lily Aldrin and the opportunity she had to work with Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel.

“It was such an important role and such a wonderful job,” said Hannigan. “Ever since I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be on a sitcom. We didn’t get the live audience, but the multi-cam was something I loved so much. I loved going to work because it was like getting to do a little movie every week. Without the audience, we just tried to make each other laugh, which kind of added to it and made it more relatable. It was just a dream job and I really appreciate and cherish those days.”

Watch “Adorableness” this week on MTV.