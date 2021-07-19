MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The state’s average for gas prices has fallen back below $3 a gallon for the first time this month.
The average price for gasoline is now $2.99. That's down 2 cents from last week, yet still 4 cents more than a month ago.
"Crude oil prices declined last week, which has enabled gasoline prices to weaken," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
The decline in crude prices was in reaction to the news that OPEC and its allies plan to gradually return 5.8 million barrels a day of production, since making deep cuts last year.
"Initial reports led to lower prices last week, but it's unclear where the crude market will go from here. For now, drivers can enjoy a break from rising prices at the pump, with the possibility that retail prices slip a few more cents this week," said Jenkins.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.15), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.14), Tallahassee ($3.07)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.89), Jacksonville ($2.94), Orlando ($2.94), Fort Myers ($2.95), Tampa Bay ($2.96)