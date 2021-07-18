HAVANA (CBSMiami) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied supporters in Havana on Saturday in a show of solidarity in the wake of recent protests.
Thousands took to the streets in towns around Cuba on Sunday, July 11th, to protest against power outages, a COVID-19 surge, widespread shortages of basic goods, and the one-party system.
At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation.
The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country.