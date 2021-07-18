FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Rising tennis star and Delray Beach resident Cori “Coco” Gauff has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic games after testing positive for COVID-19.
Gauff was set to compete in her first Olympic Games, and her selection to the U.S. team made her the youngest Olympic tennis player since Mario Ančić made his debut in the 2000 Olympics, according to USA Today.
Gauff made the announcement of her departure on Twitter Sunday.
🙏🏾❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/lT0LoEV3eO
Sofia Kenin, the second-highest ranked American woman, also pulled out of the Games due to COVID-19.
Also not heading Tokyo is tennis legend Serena Williams, after an injury knocked her out of Wimbledon.