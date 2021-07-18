SURFSIDE (CBSMiami/AP) – The latest victim identified in the Champlain Towers South collapse was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company who was visiting her parents.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade police said Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse. Her body was recovered July 8.

Both of her parents were killed when the building came down.

Velasquez was the 95 person identified in the collapse.

“Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community,” the company said in a statement. “We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly.”

The bodies of Julio and Angela Velasquez were recovered and identified earlier.

The recovery effort at the condo site is slowly winding down, with perhaps one more body still buried in the rubble. Work is now shifting toward determining what caused the oceanfront condo to come down.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)