MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More rallies in support of the people of Cuba are planned for Sunday in South Florida.

One will lend its support regardless of age.

A group called Niño’s for Cuba will gather to show their support and allow the children’s voices to be heard.

It will be held at Tropical Park, on Bird Road, at 5 p.m.

Before that, there will be a silent march and protest for the people who have disappeared or been arrested in Cuba.

The walk will begin at the Jose Marti Memorial on SW 13th Avenue and go to the Little Havana Mural. The march kicks off at 4 p.m.

At 3 p.m., there will be a rally at Sergio’s restaurant in Pembroke Pines, at 13620 Pines Boulevard.