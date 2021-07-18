MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of two people suspected of taking part in a distraction burglary at an elderly Miramar woman’s home has been arrested.
Rachael Demitro, 49, has been charged with burglary, grand theft from a person 65 years old or older, and violation of probation.
She and a second suspect are accused of distracting an 81-year-old widow, pretending to be FPL employees, and stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry.
Police said one of the suspects posed as an FPL representative and lured the woman to her backyard. Once there, a second suspect distracted her while the other suspect burglarized her home.
A doorbell camera video captured one of the suspects.
Miramar police said the investigation into the second suspect continues.
Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (6477).