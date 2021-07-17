MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman has been charged with the death of a child who was found inside a van Friday in Homestead.
It happened at 816 Northwest and 3rd Avenue.
Police have arrested Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, who is accused of leaving a child strapped in with a seat belt inside a sweltering van for seven hours, according to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.
Perez-Domingo, 43, is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
She appeared before a judge Saturday.
It was still daylight when the child was found dead. Police have not identified the minor.