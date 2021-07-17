MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A crisis response dog named Teddy, brought in to comfort families and first responders during the Surfside condo collapse, is now in need of help himself.

Not all heroes wear capes and there’s no better example of this than Teddy.

The cuddly 6-year-old basset hound-lab mix spent the last three weeks in Surfside as a proud member of the non-profit Crisis Response Canines.

As part of that team, Teddy provided “psychological first aid,” primarily to first responders.

Now, Teddy is in need of some help himself after his Surfside stint, suddenly unable to move. He is stuck in his grandmother’s house in Hollywood. Far from his home and his cat siblings in Philadelphia.

After watching our story on Teddy, people have been calling and offering to find a private plane that would take him back home.

Finally, the owner and CEO of Titan Aviation Group offered his help, and Teddy will be getting a ride back, all expenses paid.

Of course, once back home, his vet bills will be adding up.

If you’d like to help Teddy with his vet bills, here is his GoFundMe page.