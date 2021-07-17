MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doral police said about 30 to 40 people had to be treated Saturday afternoon after a man started randomly using pepper spray or similar irritant at Miami International Mall.
Police said the man fled the scene in a yellow cab.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by Doral Police.
The mall was evacuated as a result of this incident.
There was heavy police and fire rescue presence at the mall.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.