John Mayer Bringing 2022 SoB Rock Tour To South FloridaJohn Mayer is coming to South Florida next year.

Taste Of The Town: Mediterranean Cuisine Is Over The Moon At Strawberry Moon In Miami BeachCBS4's Lisa Petrillo gets a taste of Mediterranean cuisine that is out of this world at David Grutman's Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel In Miami Beach.

Disney World Offering New Florida Resident 'Summer Fun Ticket' DealIf you’re planning a trip to Disney World this summer, it may cost you a little less than planned with the launch of a new ticket offer just for Florida residents.

Miami Spa Month Is Back So Pamper Yourself At A DiscountReReady, set, relax! Miami Spa Month is on. The program, now in its 14th year, is put on by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and allows people to pamper and splurge with treatments up to 50% off, at more than 30 Miami spas.

'I'm Just Trying To Work Hard And Keep Growing': Country Artist Kane Brown Returns To Live Music, Coming To MiamiCountry artist Kane Brown is hitting the road once again and coming to Miami, after live music disappeared during the pandemic and he’s grateful for the opportunity.

Walt Disney World To Celebrate Holidays With 'Most Magical Celebration'After having to cancel their holiday event last year due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney World Resort is planning to bring back the festive merrymaking this year with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”