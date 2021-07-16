MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Cuban journalist who is being held in Cuba is making an emotional plea at the Center for a Free Cuba in Coral Gables.

She said her son, Henry Constantin Ferreiro, was just covering the protests when he was arrested.

She’s pleading for the release of her son.

Ferreiro and others are being accused of public disorder and incitement.

“They’re journalists, not criminals. It is a very dangerous moment, and the Cubans have refused to be silenced,” said John Suarez, Executive Director at the Center for a Free Cuba.

“We believe that the number of detained, disappeared, and murdered is still increasing.”

Henry works for an online magazine and was detained Sunday during a government crackdown.

Two others were also taken into custody.