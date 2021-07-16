MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Cuban journalist who is being held in Cuba is making an emotional plea at the Center for a Free Cuba in Coral Gables.
She said her son, Henry Constantin Ferreiro, was just covering the protests when he was arrested.READ MORE: Florida Virtual School Extends Enrollment Deadline
She’s pleading for the release of her son.
Ferreiro and others are being accused of public disorder and incitement.READ MORE: Surfside Deals With ID Theft; Hearing Held To Help Families Of Condo Collapse
“They’re journalists, not criminals. It is a very dangerous moment, and the Cubans have refused to be silenced,” said John Suarez, Executive Director at the Center for a Free Cuba.
“We believe that the number of detained, disappeared, and murdered is still increasing.”
Henry works for an online magazine and was detained Sunday during a government crackdown.MORE NEWS: For Sixth Consecutive Day, Demonstrators Take To South Florida Streets To Demand Freedom In Cuba
Two others were also taken into custody.