By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and humid start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida. Passing showers will blow in on the breeze through midday but the rain chance is not high.

Friday afternoon all the rain activity will move inland and to the est coast. Highs climb to 90 degrees with plenty of summer sunshine. The breeze will build and there is a moderate risk of rip currents. Small craft should exercise caution.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

This weekend the seasonable weather pattern continues with the potential for mostly morning scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees through early next week.

