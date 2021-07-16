MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford on Friday and waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier.

Ford, who enters his fourth season, has played in 19 games with one start for the Dolphins since making his NFL debut in 2018.

He has caught 51 career passes for over 500 yards. Ford was selected as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The young receiver intends on posing a threat on offense alongside fellow receivers DeVante Parker and rookie Jayleen Waddle.

Cole was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a seventh-round pick (249th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings, and spent the 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad.

Cole was a two-year letterman (2018-19) and a one-year starter at Mississippi State.

Gauthier spent 15 games of the 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 16, 2020.

He’s also spent time with Jacksonville and New England over the past two seasons (2019-20).

Gauthier originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England in 2019.