MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The first allergy-friendly kitchen at a major sports complex is set to splash down in Miami as the Miami Dolphins teams up with FARE, to offer allergy-free options for all fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

FARE is the largest private funder dedicated to Food Allergy Research & Education.

The multi-year partnership is designed to raise food allergy awareness and provide allergy-free options for the top 8 concession items.

This is the first FARECheck sports partnership and Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to create a special kitchen designed to produce allergy-friendly concession items.

“We spent a great deal of time evaluating the in-stadium experience for the 2021 season and working with FARE will help service our fans and raise awareness on food allergies,” said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. “We are excited to work with FARE on this first of its kind partnership to build a comprehensive plan for events, staff education and community impact.”

“Going out with your family and friends to take in a game is fun and relaxing, especially when you are confident that you will have access to allergy-friendly food options when you need them,” said Lisa Gable, Chief Executive Officer of FARE. “FARE’s partnership with the Dolphins in providing a FARECheck-certified kitchen will help millions of people make food choices that work for them.”

More than 85 million Americans have food allergies and intolerances, including 32 million with a potentially life-threatening condition and nearly 6 million children. With that in mind, the allergy-free food option will be offered at a wide range of Hard Rock Stadium events, including Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes games, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix and the Miami Open.

The allergy-friendly concession kitchen will have FARECheck-certified staff trained on limiting the use of gluten, nuts, milk, and shellfish at stadium events.

There will be four grab and go locations, and four concession stands on the 100, 200 and 300 levels. These options will be available to suite holders as well.

The partnership also involves working with local minority owned restaurants on five food relief program days designed to feed underserved communities with healthy allergy-friendly options, educating youth on food allergies and hosting an information session on food allergies at Dolphins training camp.

Hard Rock Stadium will also be lit up teal during Food Allergy Awareness Week, beginning in 2022.