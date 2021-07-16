MIAMI (CBSMiami) — John Mayer is coming to South Florida next year.
The popular singer-songwriter will bring his Sob Rock Tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on April 2.READ MORE: Surfside Condo Collapse Property, Helping Families Discussed At Friday Hearing
The North American tour will kick off in Albany in February and end in Chicago in April.
Tickets are available for presale online. They go on sale to the general public on July 23 at 11 a.m.
A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, July 20, at 10 a.m.READ MORE: South Florida Cuba Demonstrators Caravanning To DC To Deliver Message To President Biden
Two pairs of front row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through https://www.charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at risk youth and the homeless.
MORE NEWS: For Sixth Consecutive Day, Demonstrators Take To South Florida Streets To Demand Freedom In Cuba
Introducing Sob Rock Tour ‘22. Sign up for presale access now at https://t.co/gtFjPxVPNA pic.twitter.com/LvMj8FA4B4
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 16, 2021
‘SOB ROCK’ TOUR 2022 DATES:
- Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
- Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena
- Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
- Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
- Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
- Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center