DAYTONA BEACH SHORES (CBSMiami/AP) — A Homestead man, accused of trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a beach side lounge, reportedly told police he was “teaching it a lesson.”
William Hodge, 32, was arrested early Thursday by Daytona Beach Shores police.READ MORE: Florida Lottery To Launch Third Weekly Powerball Drawing On Mondays
According to the police report, officers saw the man take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground, and stomp on it twice.READ MORE: Tourist Couple Beaten, Woman Sexually Battered, At NW Dade Hotel
Hodge was arrested and charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft, and criminal mischief.
Hodge told police that he had stolen the gator from an enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course.MORE NEWS: Engineering Study Needed Before Evacuated Residents Can Return After Partial Roof Collapse In NW Miami-Dade
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)