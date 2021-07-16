MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From Calle Ocho, to the streets of Hialeah and up to Hollywood, South Florida continues to show up and stand up for Cuba to demand change.

“This generation has had it,” says Dr. Raquel Garcia. “They’re tired of the oppression they’re tired of the hunger they’re tired of the need and lack of communication, no longer.”

Dr. Garcia organized a small rally outside Research Centers of America along Sheridan St. early Friday afternoon.

She’s also planning a rally outside the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami Friday night.

“Whatever has to be done, we will go wherever we have to go to make this known to the rest of the world,” says Dr. Garcia.

The plan for rallies standing with Cuba will continue through the weekend.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a peaceful demonstration is also planned at the Freedom Tower – by land and by sea to demand freedom.

“This is not a joyous occasion; this is a similar event where we are going to be playing images and the videos and audio of what we are getting from Cuba,” says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

CBS 4 News went one on one with Mayor Suarez ahead of Saturday’s planned demonstration.

He says this is not just a Cuba issue but a human rights issue.

“We have an opportunity to create national and international attention to what’s happening in Cuba and if we don’t do it no one will pay attention and they will feel completely abandoned,” says Suarez.

Demonstrators say the call for justice will not stop.

“It’s every immigrant’s dream to be able to fight for their country-of-origin that’s what brings me out – show solidarity for those fighting over there because what we have here we want them to have,” says Natalie Plascencia, demonstrator.