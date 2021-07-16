MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They want their voices heard from Miami to Havana to Washington DC.

A group of South Florida demonstrators is caravanning to the White House for a Saturday protest. They want President Biden to hear them.

“I want our voices to be heard. I want Biden to at least respond to us, give us some type of message, they start to hear us, Cubans are not being heard,” said protester Anthony Prado.

The Prados are going they’re delivering a message to the president.

“Nothing has happened we need some type of results. There’s a lot going on. Cuba needs justice, Cuba needs help. We cot to do something man.

As people on the Island raise their voices in the quest for freedom many here have lived under Cuban oppression and know what their brothers and sisters there are experiencing. “They don’t have health care, they don’t have food, they don’t have nothing. They’re dying in Cuba at this moment. So that’s what we need from the United States and the world,” explained organizer Maribel Ramirez.

As cars lined up, getting ready to leave — police moved them along — stopping them from blocking NW 57 Ave.

That did not stop their energy — they moved along — hopeful they’ll see some change. “At the moment there hasn’t been really any action, but small words. So I feel like us as a democracy and a beacon for the world need to start doing something about it,” said protester Christopher Monge.

The group finally left for the 15-hour drive with an escort from the Florida Highway Patrol.