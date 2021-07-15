MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another show of support for the people of Cuba will take place Thursday afternoon in front of Miami City Hall.

It follows a huge demonstration Wednesday night in Little Havana and a smaller one Thursday morning in Miami Lakes organized by Vanessa Wong who has relatives in Cuba.

“I came here to represent my family in Cuba. I represent their needs and those suffering under the dictatorship for the past 60 years. It’s so important for me that we are being seen as Cubans in need by the U.S. We need help and support from other nations,” said Wong.

“My family, I haven’t heard from them in weeks and we are seeing conditions deteriorate. I am saddened to see these things, that they don’t have basic necessities because they are under a dictatorship that is stripping their life away as we know it. My grandmothers, my great grandmother is out there dying,” she added.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night outside the Versailles Restaurant calling for freedom in Cuba.

They carried flags and signs, chanting “Libertad. Libertad” and “Viva Cuba Libre.”

Alexis Perez, who was at the rally, has family in Cuba and is concerned.

“I’m wearing my Cuban flag around me, and this is my country but this country opened the doors for me and said you’re welcome here and I want that same freedom back in Cuba,” says Perez. “The fact that we can do that here bring our family here it goes a long way for this country to give us that support.”

The South Florida rallies follow unprecedented demonstrations throughout Cuba on Sunday in which thousands marched to protest chronic shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties, and the government’s handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, the Cuban government has cut connections to the internet. People have been begging those on social media to share what is happening there.

In a televised address Wendnesday night, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged that the government should shoulder some of the blame for the recent protests.

On Thursday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced they were temporarily lifting restrictions on Cuban citizens who go on foreign trips to bring home toiletries, food, and medicines, which are hard to find items in Cuba.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, the protest at Miami City Hall is being promoted by activists using #SOSCuba. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been very vocal in calling for a change in Cuba.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez will be leading a walk in his city on Thursday afternoon in support of the cause in Cuba.