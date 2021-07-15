WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A building in Northwest Miami-Dade is being evacuated after a partial roof collapse.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units are responding to a “Level 1 MCI involving a partial roof collapse at a three story building.”

The building is located at 17500 NW 68th Avenue.

Partial roof collapse in NW Miami-Dade on July 15, 2021. (CBS4)

In video from Chopper 4, pieces of the roof overhang can be seen on the ground below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

