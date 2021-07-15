NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A building in Northwest Miami-Dade is being evacuated after a partial roof collapse.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units are responding to a “Level 1 MCI involving a partial roof collapse at a three story building.”READ MORE: People Gather To Rally For A Free Cuba In Hialeah; Entrance To Palmetto Expressway Blocked Off
The building is located at 17500 NW 68th Avenue.READ MORE: Large, Invasive Toxic Cane Toads Enjoy Summer Nights In South Florida & Threaten Your Pets
In video from Chopper 4, pieces of the roof overhang can be seen on the ground below.MORE NEWS: Rally In Support Of 'Freedom In Cuba' Held At Miami City Hall
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.