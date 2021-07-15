MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Before you pack your next beach bag, check your sunscreen. Johnson & Johnson is issuing a voluntary recall for five Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen lines in the United States after it said it discovered low levels of benzene in the products.
The company is warning customers against using aerosol sprays Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.
Johnson & Johnson said those who have purchased the products should dispose of them, adding that benzene is a carcinogen that “could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.”
The company said benzene is not an ingredient in its products, and it is investigating what caused its presence. It said the level of benzene present in their tests "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences" in daily exposure — and it is recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution."
“We are working to remove these products from the market and will provide consumers with a refund,” the company said.
Consumers may contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products. JJCI is also notifying its distributors and retailers by letter and is arranging for returns of all recalled products.MORE NEWS: Cuba Lifts Restrictions On Food, Medicine After Rare, Widespread Protests
