MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After the widespread weekend protests in Cuba, the country’s communist regime cut off the people’s access to the internet.

Thousands took to the streets across the island nation last Sunday to protest chronic shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties, and the government’s handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Without access to the internet in Cuba, people have been begging those on social media to share what is happening there.

On Thursday, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said there is U.S. technology available to restore their internet, it just needs the approval of the Biden administration.

“President Biden’s lukewarm response is unacceptable. He cannot say he supports the Cuban people in Cuba, the Cuban American community that I represent in the City of Miami, without clear actions. While the Cuban people protest, their regime has cut off the internet. They don’t want the world to see the atrocities of socialism and communism. We must restore internet on the island, information is power,” she said.

Salazar said it’s time for the president to take decisive actions.

“America invented the internet and we know how to amplify it. The solutions are out there and he has them. We need President Biden to have the will to act and give green light to implement these technologies,” she said.

Salazar was joined by Governor Ron DeSantis who said Florida stands with the people of Cuba.

“People fighting against the communist dictatorship, that is a noble cause, a free Cuba is a noble cause, it’s a cause that many of these people have dedicated their lives to. So we obviously have to stand with the people of Cuba, against the communist dictatorship, and one of the most effective things we can do as a country,”

The governor said he spoke with the FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr about the technology available to restore internet service and is urging President Biden to step up and “make this happen.”

“The one thing that communist regimes fear the most is the truth. If we’re able to help Cubans communicate with one another, also communicate to the outside world, that truth is going to matter. That truth, I think will be decisive. So Mr. President, now’s the time to stand up and be counted,” said DeSantis. “This is a time to stand with the people who are seeking freedom from a brutal 62-year reign of communist oppression.

The governor said Florida is ready to do whatever it can at the state level to be able to assist in the effort.