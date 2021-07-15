ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – If you’re planning a trip to Disney World this summer, it may cost you a little less than planned with the launch of a new ticket offer just for Florida residents.

It’s called the Summer Fun Ticket.

The four-day ticket cost $215 plus tax, which is about $54 per day.

The three-day version is $185 and a two-day ticket is $150.

The Florida Resident Summer Fun Ticket is being offered through Sept. 17.

Tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days and add-ons are available including Park Hoppers for $35 more per ticket or the Park Hopper Plus for $50 more per ticket.

For $30 more per ticket, a water-park and sport option can be added for Blizzard Beach and a miniature golf course each day of the ticket.

Park reservations are still required and guests can only visit one theme park a day with the Summer Fun ticket.

For more information, visit disneyworld.com.