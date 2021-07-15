FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS Miami) — Plantation police are investigating a fatal accident that shut down part of University Drive early Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on University Drive between 3rd and 5th Street.READ MORE: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Said Government Partly To Blame For Protests
Police said the driver of a 2014 Mercedes Benz lost control and slammed into a tree.READ MORE: 'There's People In The Rubble Yelling': 911 Calls Released From Surfside Condo Collapse
According to the Plantation Fire Department, the vehicle split in two and caught on fire.
Both the driver and child inside the car died.MORE NEWS: For Second Consecutive Day, Demonstrators Walk Onto Palmetto Expressway
Northbound and Southbound lanes were closed to all traffic while the investigation took place.