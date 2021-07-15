MIAMI (Miami) – Carnival Cruise Line will soon be requiring unvaccinated passengers to buy travel insurance.
Beginning July 31st, the Doral-based cruise will require unvaccinated people older than 12 boarding cruise ships in the state to buy $10,000 worth of travel insurance and $30,000 worth of emergency medical evacuation coverage.READ MORE: People Gather To Rally For A Free Cuba In Hialeah; Entrance To Palmetto Expressway Blocked Off
Proof of travel insurance will be required at the time of check-in. Insurance proof will be waived for passengers under age 12.READ MORE: Partial Roof Collapses Leads To Evacuation In Northwest Miami-Dade
Unvaccinated passengers who don’t have insurance won’t be allowed to board and their ticket purchase won’t be refunded.
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean unveiled a similar travel insurance requirement for unvaccinated passengers on its Florida-based cruises.MORE NEWS: Rally In Support Of 'Freedom In Cuba' Held At Miami City Hall
The travel insurance policies are in response to Florida’s ban on businesses requiring so-called COVID-19 vaccination “passports.”