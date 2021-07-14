MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon in Little Havana, just one day after a large group of South Florida demonstrators blocked a stretch of the Palmetto Expressway in support of rare protests in communist Cuba.

The rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. next to the Versailles Restaurant on SW 8th Street.

Roads in the area of SW 8th Street and 36th Avenue will be closed to traffic to accommodate what’s expected to be a large crowd.

A stage will be set up in a parking lot for the speakers.

Cuban artist Willy Chirino is expected to be there.

On Tuesday, demonstrators blocked parts of the Palmetto Expressway in support of Cubans who began protesting the island’s poor economic conditions last weekend. The Cuban protestors took to the streets to lash out at the communist government and protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of demonstrators began their rally at Coral Way and SW 82nd Avenue and then marched their way onto State Road 826, blocking traffic in both directions.

“Viva Cuba! Cuba Libre!” demonstrators chanted.

Police blocked the entrance ramps to north and southbound traffic on the Palmetto Expressway.

“We are fighting for freedom. It is very difficult. American people need to join with the Cuban,” said one protester.

FHP began moving in at around 9:15 p.m. to disperse the crowd. It took about 25 minutes and everyone left peacefully.

While some people thought the demonstration was alright because it was for a good cause, others didn’t agree – saying it added nothing to the cause for Cuba.

Raul Masvidal, a prominent Cuban exile, left the Communist country in 1960. He feared Tuesday’s actions on the Palmetto Expressway could backfire.

“It is backfiring and rightfully so. We don’t have a right to block the streets. I don’t think that we can inconvenience the other 70 percent who have nothing to do with this,” he said.

At the Cuban Memorial in Tropical Park, a rally was held Tuesday evening to demand freedom for the people of Cuba. It was organized by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

FIU student Olga Rodriguez said she had to come out and do something and could not sit idle as protesters in Cuba demonstrated in a way never seen before.

“The fact that they are in the streets risking their lives or imprisonment for liberty,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just scary. It’s a very scary thought. But it just shows that they are tired. We need this war of oppression and inhumanity to end.”

The assembly in the park was a show of solidarity with what has been happening since Sunday. Some are calling on the U.S. government to intervene.

Some 30 years have passed since similar protests on the island. South Florida has the largest U.S. population of Cuban Americans.