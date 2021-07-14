  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Naples

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Florida cities have made it to the Top 10 list of U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 Best Places to Live in the United States.

Naples, in Southwest Florida,  came in 7th and Sarasota came in 9th based on affordability, job prospects and desirability.

Other Florida cities that made the cut include Jacksonville at No. 22, Pensacola at No. 26, Tampa came in No. 32, and Fort Myers at No. 43.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any cities in South Florida that made the top 100.

For the second consecutive year, Boulder, Colorado, came in first on the overall Best Places to Live.

Behind them in this order: Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Austin, Texas.

