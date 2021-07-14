MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready, set, relax! Miami Spa Month is on.

The program, now in its 14th year, is put on by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. It allows both locals and visitors to pamper and splurge with treatments up to 50% off, at more than 30 Miami spas.

All participating locations are offering special pricing on treatments, with three options, $109, $139, and $199.

“What I love about this years’ program is that so many spas are doing extra things like adding cabanas to your treatment. You just don’t go to a spa to have a treatment and leave, you can go to the cabana, to the pool and make it a whole day”, explained Janel Blanco of GMCVB.

At Ame Spa and Wellness Collective at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, the aim is to make relaxation easier.

“We’re here inside this Himalayan salt room, where right now, I’m getting a boost to my immune system apparently,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“This is part of our wellness circuit to encourage people to take a little more time when you come for their services especially in advance, so they can come and relax and pamper,” said Ame Spa’s Marketing Director Cari Farinas.

One unique offering here is the noninvasive facelift or radiofrequency skin tightening.

“It boosts your collagen and creates elasticity and helps you have much more toned,” said Farinas.

A cool gel is applied while the radioactive frequency tightens the skin without pain or surgery. This 80 minute treatment normally cost $399 but the price is reduced to $199 for Miami Spa Month.

You can add on cryotherapy where a freezing blast of cold air, set at a negative 165 Celsius is applied to the face and neck to smooth out lines and wrinkles, plus plump skin.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo took one and tried it for the team.

“Erase those lines baby, give it some plumpness,” said Petrillo after taking on a few blasts to the face.

Ame Spa features 15 treatments on their program.

For a complete list of all spas participating and the many treatments, they feature, click here.

This year is one of those years everybody needs a little bit more self-care and time for some relaxation and pampering,” said Carinas,

Miami Spa Month is on now through August 31st.