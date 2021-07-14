FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill mother has been charged in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found floating in a canal last month.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Tinessa Hogan on Tuesday night. She was named a person of interest in the case shortly after the bodies were discovered on June 22nd, 2021.

The bodies of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and her 7-year-old sister, Daysha, were recovered in the water near the 5900 block of NW 21st.

Investigators were working to confirm neighborhood reports that Tinessa Hogan was seen the previous evening in that same canal acting strangely.

According to a neighbor, she was seen in the water swimming with a bible in hand wanting to baptize her.

Hogan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

Lauderhill Police Detectives urge anyone with information about Tinessa, Daysha and Destiny Hogan to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 Or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).