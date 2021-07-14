  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cuban Protests, Local TV, Miami News, Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a second consecutive day, protesters walked onto the Palmetto Expressway on Wednesday.

It happened at Northwest 103rd Street after dark.

READ MORE: 'Patria Y Vida' Becomes Anthem For Those Clamoring For A Free Cuba

Protesters walked onto the highway and blocked traffic momentarily.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to clear the demonstrators.

READ MORE: 'There's People In The Rubble Yelling': 911 Calls Released From Surfside Condo Collapse

The residual effects continued to close to midnight.

On Tuesday, demonstrators walked onto the Palmetto and Coral Way and stayed for 8 hours.

MORE NEWS: Videos Filtering From Cuba Show Regime's Brutal Repression

No word if police made any arrests.

CBSMiami.com Team