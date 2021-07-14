MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a second consecutive day, protesters walked onto the Palmetto Expressway on Wednesday.
It happened at Northwest 103rd Street after dark.
Protesters walked onto the highway and blocked traffic momentarily.
Police arrived on the scene and were able to clear the demonstrators.
The residual effects continued to close to midnight.
On Tuesday, demonstrators walked onto the Palmetto and Coral Way and stayed for 8 hours.
No word if police made any arrests.