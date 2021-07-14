MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez announced on Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
A news release states Martinez, who did receive a COVID-19 vaccine, started experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week and is isolating and following the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Staff and others who have been in close contact with him will be getting tested today,” according to the statement.
Martinez' announcement comes several days after Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz, who has been helping other local officials at the site of the Surfside condo collapse, announced he and his chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19 even though both have been vaccinated.
At a news conference on Monday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “Everybody who has come in close proximity has been tested. There is testing available on-site whenever there is an indication or a need.”
"Breakthrough" infections — fully vaccinated individuals who contract the coronavirus — do happen, although they are very rare.
Last week, Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate compared with other recent weeks.