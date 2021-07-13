MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People came together Tuesday at Tamiami Park to demand freedom for Cuba.

“I am so proud to be a Cuban,” said FIU student Olga Rodriguez. “I am so proud to be here today as a first- generation to support my country and my family that still there. The fact that we are here today just brings me so much joy.”

She said she had to come out and do something and could not sit idle as protesters in Cuba gathered in a way never seen before.

“The fact that they are in the streets risking their lives or imprisonment for liberty,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just scary. It’s a very scary thought. But it just shows that they are tired. We need this war of oppression and inhumanity to end.”

People in Cuba are speaking out against the communist regime, the poor living conditions, the severe lack of resources, and increasing COVID numbers.

The assembly in the park is a show of solidarity that has been happening since Sunday. Some are calling on the U.S. government to intervene.

“We are here, and we love this country, so we are hoping that this government hear our voices and help them however way they can,” said Barbara Valdez.

After more than 60 years of repression, many say they are encouraged and hopeful for change.

“I have hope, since this has never happened before in history of Cuba,” said Omar Fernandez.

The rally was organized by the Assembly of the Cuban resistance.