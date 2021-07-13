  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the search and recovery effort at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse continues, here are the people whose remains have been recovered and identified.

Recovered June 24th

Stacie Dawn Fang
54 years old

Antonio Lozano
83 years old

Recovered June 25th

Manuel LaFont
54 years old

Gladys Lozano
79 years old

Recovered June 26th

Luis Bermudez
26 years old

Marcus Joseph Guara
52 years old

Leon Oliwkowicz
80 years old

Ana Ortiz
46 years old

Recovered June 27th

Christina Beatriz Elvira
74 years old

Recovered June 28th

Michael David Altman
50 years old

Frank Kleiman
55 years old

Recovered June 29th

Hilda Noriega
92 years old

Recovered June 30th

Magaly Elena Delgado
80 years old

Bonnie Epstein
56 years old

Andreas Giannitsopoulos
21 years old

Emma Guara
4 years old

Lucia Guara
11 years old

Anaely Rodriguez
42 years old

Recovered July 2nd

Claudio Bonnefoy
85 years old

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy
69 years old

David Epstein
58 years old

Not available – At the family’s request
7 years old

Graciela Cattarossi
48 years old

Gonzalo Torre
81 years old

Recovered July 5th

Ingrid Ainsworth
66 years old

Tzvi Ainsworth
68 years old

Elena Blasser
64 years old

Andrea Cattarossi
56 years old

Francis Fernandez
67 years old

Jay Kleiman
52 years old

Nancy Kress Levin
76 years old

Recovered July 6th

Richard Augustine
77 years old

Graciela Cattarossi
86 years old

Gino Cattarossi
89 years old

Elena Chavez
87 years old

Aishani Gia Patel
1 year old

Bhavna Patel
36 years old

Vishai Patel
42 years old

Elaine Lia Sabino
71 years old

Simon Segal
80 years old

Recovered July 7th

Marina Restrepo Azen
76 years old

Deborah Berezdivin
21 years old

Gary Cohen
58 years old

Nicole Langesfeld
26 years old

Gloria Machado
71 years old

Ruslan Manashirov
36 years old

Ana Mora
70 years old

Juan Alberto Mora
80 years old

Juan Alberto Mora Jr
32 years old

Ilan Naibryf
21 years old

Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira
9 years old

Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira
6 years old

Luis Vicente Pettengill Lopez Moreira III
3 years old

Luis Pettengill
36 years old

Harold Rosenberg
52 years old

Maria Teresa Rovirosa
58 years old

Luis Sadovnic
28 years old

Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba
23 years old

Recovered July 8th

Maria Gabriela Camou
64 years old

Edgar Gonzalez
42 years old

Beatriz Rodriguez Guerra
52 years old

Oresme Gil Guerra
60 years old

Alfredo Leone
48 years old

Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone
5 years old

Sophia Lopez Moreira
36 years old

Fabian Nunez
57 years old

Miguel Pazos
55 years old

Richard Rovirosa
60 years old

Maria Torre
76 years old

Angela Velasquez
60 years old

Benny Weisz
31 years old

Not available-At the family’s request
5 years old
Recovered 07/08/2021

Not available-At the family’s request
44 years old
Recovered 07/08/2021

Recovered July 9th

Nicole Dawn Doran
43 years old

Arnold Notkin
87 years old

Lisa Rosenberg
27 years old

Judith Spiegel
65 years old

Julio Cesar Velasquez
66 years old

Recovered July 10th

Margarita Vasquez Bello
68 years old

Catalina Gomez Ramirez
45 years old

Cassie Billedeau Stratton
40 years old

Recovered July 11

Moises Rodan Brief
28 years old

Andres Levine
26 years old

Mercedes Fuentes Urgelles
61 years old

Raymond Urgelles
61 years old

CBSMiami.com Team