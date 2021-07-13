MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search and recovery effort continues around the clock at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse as teams clear the debris and rubble.

Overnight, workers had another weather-related delay and took shelter because of a storm.

On Monday, cranes were used to lift cars that had been crushed under the collapsed tower.

The number of confirmed deaths stands at 94. Eighty-three of the victims have been identified.

Twenty-two people are potentially unaccounted for.

PIX: Victims Of Those Recovered, Unaccounted For In Surfside Condo Collapse

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

A website has been set up for those impacted by the collapse seeking assistance who have unmet needs. That website is SurfsideAssistance.com.

On Monday, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said they are having discussions on what to do with the site, given that so many people lost their lives.

“Most importantly, we’re trying to understand what the families are wanting to do with the site. So that’s something very important. To that end, given it is a very, very sort of holy site at this point, because we’ve lost so many lives,” he said.

Over the weekend, it was announced that a number of search teams were told to stand down.

The team from Israel has already left and several other teams will soon demobilize.

Burkett said the search will continue until everyone trapped in the debris is pulled out.