MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the search and recovery effort continues around the clock at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse, Tuesday morning there was more grim news.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said an additional victim has been recovered.

“Through the ongoing search and recovery efforts, our teams have recovered an additional victim. The number of confirmed deaths is now 95. Eighty-five of these victims have been identified and 85 next of kin have been notified,” she said.

“At this step in the recovery process, we’re relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office. It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time and although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time,” said Levine Cava.

There are 14 people potentially unaccounted for.

“I want to stress again, as we’ve done throughout, that this is truly fluid. We can only account for a missing person who may be deceased once the identification is made, in this case now through the medical examiner’s office. So that list of 14 includes 12 were missing person reports that have been filed with the police department and two other reports that our detectives are continuing to try to verify,” said Levine Cava.

Levine Cava said the Family Assistance Center at the site served 22 additional families on Monday and 213 families overall.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

A website has been set up for those impacted by the collapse seeking assistance who have unmet needs. That website is SurfsideAssistance.com.

Levine Cava said as of Tuesday morning, 18 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed from the site.

The mayor said our recent stormy weather has factored into their search efforts.

“As a result, our Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has been very active on the scene working alongside our fire rescue team, they’ve been pumping water out of the lower levels of the collapse site in the afternoon and evening. This truly shows that this is a whole of government response,” she said.

In addition to recovering remains, Levine Cava said search teams have also been collecting personal possessions.

“They are ensuring that all recovered personal property and family heirlooms are treated with the utmost respect, with great consideration for faith traditions. When we recover items of religious significance, we make special note, this is a top priority for our teams and our religious leaders. They are embedded as well on the site,” she said.

Levine Cava also thanked the local businesses that stepped up to help.

“So many local businesses have gone above and beyond to help feed the families and the first responders over the past few weeks. I urge our community to give back to the businesses that have contributed so much by supporting their businesses,” she said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the search will continue until everyone trapped in the debris is pulled out.