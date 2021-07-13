MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The former Broward County medical examiner Joshua Perper, who achieved fame after he performed the autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith’s body, has died.
According to published reports, Perper died Monday from heart and lung ailments.
Perper served 17 years as Broward's chief medical examiner.
Perper was interviewed on multiple national TV news programs after he ruled that Anna Nicole Smith, whose body was found in her room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel back in 2007, died of an accidental drug overdose.
Perper was 89.