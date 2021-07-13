MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Part of the Palmetto Expressway is shut down near Coral Way due to demonstrators rallying for freedom in Cuba.

Dozens of demonstrators began their rally at Coral Way and SW 82nd Avenue and then marched their way onto 826, blocking traffic in both directions.

The demonstrators are not walking on the highway, but rather, simply blocking the road.

As a result, all northbound lanes are blocked between Coral Way and 8th Street and all southbound lanes are blocked between Coral Way and Bird Road.

This show of support follows rare street protests in Cuba over the weekend over lack of food and medicine amid a grave economic crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions.

Cuban police brought those unsanctioned protests under control on Monday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Cuban American, tweeted that he has never “felt such raw emotion from the people of Miami desperate for intervention by the government and by themselves on behalf of Cuba.” He added that “this is the moment of freedom” for Cuba.

I have never felt such raw emotion from the people of Miami desperate for intervention by the government and by themselves on behalf of Cuba. This is the moment for freedom in Cuba. IT CANNOT WAIT ANY LONGER! pic.twitter.com/fL0aaKgbJz — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) July 12, 2021

There are additional demonstrations scheduled in South Florida on Tuesday including one at 2:30 at Versailles along SW 8th Street and 36th Avenue and another at 5:00 p.m. at Tamiami Park off Coral Way and 107th Avenue.