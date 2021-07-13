MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says that a shooting over the weekend is further proof that a 2 a.m. last call for liquor needs to be reinstated.

A video from a CBS4 News viewer was taken moments after the shooting and shows policing coming to help the injured victim.

The video was taken from the rooftop of the Voodoo Lounge around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, 30-year-old Densil Hislop shot the victim near Ocean Drive and 9 Street after they spoke about a disagreement they had years ago.

After the shooting, Hislop allegedly chased the victim and then took off, but he later admitted to the shooting.

Shawn David Whitesell, 18, was also arrested after trying multiple times to get into the crime scene of the shooting and disrupting the investigation.

He told officers he needed to look for his friend.

Gelber is outraged about what happened.

“That happened close to 4 a.m. exactly in the area of the folks that said they want to keep serving liquor all night long, we have got change this area, we cannot be an entertainment only area,” said Mayor Gelber.

Gelber said the solution is the recently struck down resolution to stop alcohol sales at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district.

A court ruled in favor of businesses who can once again serve alcohol until 5 a.m.

“I’ve had it with this ‘we have a right to party as late as we want and as hard as we want.’ That’s got to end in this area,” said Gelber. “It’s putting our cops, our visitors, our residents in danger and we have to stop it.”

The original resolution was brought about in May to stop violence and rowdy behavior after the area experienced a wild spring break.

Mayor Gelber said the magnet for crime is between 8 Street and 11 Street along Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue.

Gelber tells CBS4 News that the city is working on a few solutions, including planning to bring on dozens of new officers, approving six new dedicated code enforcement officers just for the area of concern and changing zoning ordinances to attract not just bars, but offices or shops to the area.