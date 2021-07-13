MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF continues its season on the road as it takes on the New York Red Bulls Saturday.

Miami heads to New York with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 7 defeats for a total of 8 points. The Red Bulls have 5 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses for a total of 17 points.

Inter Miami CF returns to Red Bull Arena for a second consecutive match after losing 1-0 against CF Montréal there on Saturday, July 3.

The matchup at Red Bull Arena is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET and you will be able to watch it on MY33 in South Florida.

Saturday will mark the third time Inter Miami will face the New York Red Bulls in club history. Miami hopes to repeat the outcome of that game, where they defeated New York by a score of 2-1 on the road.

Argentine star Gonzalo Higuaín may make his return to Red Bull Arena, where he scored his first goal with the club with a game-winning free kick in the 81st minute.

Higuain will probably be inspired by Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil this past Saturday in Copa America. It was Argentina’s first title in 28 years and superstar Lionel Messi’s first with the national team.

Miami’s newest signees, goalkeeper Nick Marsman, defender Kieran Gibbs and attacker Indiana Vassilev are eligible to make their Inter Miami debuts.

The match will be broadcast regionally on My33, Unimás and the Inter Miami App.

Fans worldwide can follow live updates including video highlights and stats on the Club’s App.

The Red Bulls enter this week’s fixture after drawing a 1-1 at home against the Philadelphia Union in their previous game.