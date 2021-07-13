MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run crash in Bal Harbour nearly a year ago appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.
David Plazas was charged with leaving the scene of a crime involving a death after he reportedly struck and killed 14-year-old Ethan Gordon, who was riding a bike, on August 22nd, 2020.
“No family should ever have to endure the death of a loved one, much less a young child who had the whole world ahead of him. Ethan was a wonderful child,” said Barry Wax, an attorney for the Gordon family.
Plazas is being held on a two million dollar bond. If he posts bail, he will be placed on house arrest. He’s been ordered to have no contact with Gordon’s family.