ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – After having to cancel their “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” at the Magic Kingdom and the “Candlelight Processional” at EPCOT last year due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney World Resort is planning to bring back the festive merrymaking this year with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

The event, happening during the resort’s 50th anniversary, kicks off on November 12th.

At the Magic Kingdom, Main Street, U.S.A., will be decked for the holidays with seasonal décor.

In the evening, holiday projections will appear most nights on Cinderella Castle, alternating periodically throughout the night with the castle’s transformation into a Beacon of Magic as part of the park’s 50th anniversary celebration.

But that’s not all.

“Disney Very Merriest After Hours,” a new specially ticketed event, begins Nov. 8 and continues on select nights through the holiday season. The four-hour experience features “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” Disney characters throughout the park, holiday music and décor, treats included and much more,” according to a statement from the company.

The limited hard ticket event will open after regular park operating hours. Tickets will go on sale in August, with an early purchase window available to guests of select Disney Resort hotels.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, projections on the “Hollywood Holiday Tower” the end of Sunset Boulevard will transform the park icon into snowy Arendelle, a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a Toy Story toy hotel, and a Dickensian village inspired by “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.”

There will be a “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” and Santa Claus will bring some North Pole cheer to a motorcade down Hollywood Boulevard.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the park’s centerpiece – The Tree of Life – becomes another Beacon of Magic most nights during the 50th anniversary celebration.

“During the holiday season, there will be even more magic inspired by nature as the holiday edition of Tree of Life Awakenings also takes place most nights,” according to a statement from the company.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return from November 26 through December 30. It features holiday kitchens around World Showcase, performances by Voices of Liberty, and a Cookie Stroll.

Those wanting to experience some holiday magic, but who don’t want to visit a theme park, can head on over to the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district, Disney Springs, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland, full of sparkling lights, holiday décor, and some surprises.

“The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll will feature elaborately decorated, Disney-themed trees, including some inspired by “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” A magical snowfall will add a touch of wonder for holiday shoppers at surprise locations,” according to a statement from the company.

At select resort hotels, guests will be treated to intricate gingerbread displays that are perfect for holiday photographs. There will also be special holiday menus at select resort restaurants.