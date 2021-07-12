MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the recovery effort has been nonstop, some of the teams that have been working on the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse have been told to stand down.

The team from Israel has already left and several other teams will soon demobilize.

“We’re making significant progress, we are recognizing that we’re able to scale down some of those local resources that have been helping us,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed fatalities rose to 90, and 31 are potentially still unaccounted for.

“Our hearts and minds always with those who we’ve lost loved ones, those who are grieving, and those who are still waiting. Our detectives are still making progress in their audit and they do their diligence in researching and verify of all accounts of the unaccounted list and working with the families,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

PIX: Victims Of Those Recovered, Unaccounted For In Surfside Condo Collapse

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

Carroll said the operation is moving along at a record pace and now some of the first responders who came to help are being demobilized.

“So you had local departments from the City of Miami, from Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, even departments in Broward and Palm Beach counties who have been out here assisting us 24 hours a day, so as we’re making the significant progress we’re able to scale down some of those local resources,“ said Carrol.

It isn’t just the local resources being scaled back.

“Virginia is in the process of demobilization. So they’re already in that pipeline and it takes anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, also New Jersey and Ohio we have on standby so they’re starting that process,” added Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief, Alan Cominsky.

“We currently have a Florida Task Force One from Miami-Dade, the City of Miami, and other municipal departments, Indiana, Pennsylvania,” he added.

Regardless of the teams that have been demobilized, officials said they are making progress, reaching the ground level in at least one of the nine zones. Carroll said that comes with new challenges.

“As we go a little below grade, we have the underground parking which tends to have an accumulation of water that has occurred from the weather that we’ve had,” he said.

Carroll said fighting the initial fire after the collapse also helped with the water accumulation but he stressed the challenges are not slowing them down.