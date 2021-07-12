MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A slow moving, non-tropical, upper level low pressure system is swirling bands of heavy showers and storms throughout South Florida to start the work week.
There were several several thunderstorm warnings issued Monday as more than 6 inches of rain fell near Surfside and Bal Harbor and 4 inches of rain in Miami Beach.READ MORE: Vaccinated County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Helping At Surfside Condo Collapse Site
The low will slowly move away from South Florida, but not before another round of showers and storms Monday night and Tuesday so keep your umbrella close by.READ MORE: Out Of Work? These Places Are Hiring
Due to the cool air in the upper levels with the low, the air is unusually unstable for July.
That means “any storms that develop could produce hail and damaging winds, as well as flooding downpours and frequent lightning,” according to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer.MORE NEWS: ‘They Are In Need Of International Help’: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Speaks Out About Protests In Cuba
As the low moves away by Wednesday, storm chances are expected to decrease to near normal July levels.